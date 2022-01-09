Zacks Investment Research Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $45.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $27.18 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $559.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at about $6,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

