Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) to Hold

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biodesix Inc. is a data-driven diagnostic solutions company. It offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care. The company also offers include diagnostic research, clinical research, development, and testing services to biopharmaceutical companies, as well as develops and commercializes companion diagnostics. Biodesix Inc. is based in Boulder, Colorado. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. decreased their price target on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $5.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.78. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.29.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($31.93) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biodesix will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Watts acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 99,352 shares of company stock valued at $631,419 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDSX. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Biodesix by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biodesix by 278.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biodesix by 258.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after buying an additional 413,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

