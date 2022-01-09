Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a royalty and prospect generator engaged in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. The Companys royalty and exploration portfolio mainly consists of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMX. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,153,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 561.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 181,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 26,922 shares during the last quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

