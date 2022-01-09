Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

NYSE MEC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $300.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.28.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $109.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick D. Michels acquired 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $170,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,828,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after buying an additional 28,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 146,865 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 202,948 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 302,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 43,108 shares in the last quarter. 39.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

