Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

SBSW stock opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 1,091.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

