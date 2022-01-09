Zero Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Zero has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $22,952.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0995 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.45 or 0.00340357 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00131788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00085830 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002771 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,928,642 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

