Zilliqa Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $759.32 million and approximately $41.16 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,536,711,833 coins and its circulating supply is 12,245,244,680 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

