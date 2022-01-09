ZKSwap (ZKS) Reaches Market Cap of $58.92 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000711 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 20% against the dollar. ZKSwap has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and $3.07 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00058814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00086565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,145.56 or 0.07498964 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00072242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,948.09 or 1.00003494 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003228 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

