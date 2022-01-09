Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $16.53 on Friday. Zuora has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,651 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,714. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zuora by 735.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

