Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Now Covered by Stifel Europe

Equities researchers at Stifel Europe assumed coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZRSEF. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zur Rose Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Shares of ZRSEF opened at $238.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.30. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $238.37 and a 12-month high of $547.00.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.