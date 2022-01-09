Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zymeworks Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companys lead product candidate includes ZW25 and ZW33 which are in clinical trial stage. Zymeworks Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ZYME. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised Zymeworks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE ZYME opened at $14.11 on Friday. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $59.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.21. The firm has a market cap of $656.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. FMR LLC raised its position in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $21,780,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $17,401,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 152.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 971,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,709,000 after purchasing an additional 586,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

