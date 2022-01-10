$0.01 EPS Expected for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Amarin posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amarin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Amarin stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,962,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,958,376. Amarin has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Amarin news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Amarin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amarin by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

