-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow 9 Meters Biopharma.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.14. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 78.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 9 Meters Biopharma (NMTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.