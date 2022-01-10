$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.26% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $725.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of ATI stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $18.37. 2,078,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,431. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.66. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

