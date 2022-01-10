-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cadiz’s earnings. Cadiz posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadiz will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cadiz.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 3,458.26% and a negative net margin of 5,936.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter.

Shares of CDZI stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,520. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.17. Cadiz has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66.

In other Cadiz news, Director Keith Brackpool purchased 30,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.78 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cadiz by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cadiz by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Cadiz by 1,206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cadiz by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Cadiz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadiz

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

