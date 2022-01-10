-$0.16 EPS Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). Trupanion reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.40.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.59. 5,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,800. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.60 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $108.46.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,570,975. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after acquiring an additional 608,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trupanion by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after acquiring an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,817,000 after acquiring an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

