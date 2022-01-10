-$0.22 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $86,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

DSGN stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

