$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Alarm.com reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $90,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total transaction of $126,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock worth $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,551,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,477,000 after buying an additional 95,696 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,411,000 after buying an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alarm.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,423,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,344,000 after buying an additional 238,432 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,672,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,985,000 after buying an additional 53,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,793,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 194,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,488. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com has a 12-month low of $73.61 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.34.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

