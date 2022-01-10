$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 42.02%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $25.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.37. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $23.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $40,458.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,650 shares of company stock valued at $287,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,985,000 after buying an additional 624,950 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 447,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 382,674 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 368,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,619,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,490,000 after buying an additional 331,848 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,676 shares in the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (HOMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.