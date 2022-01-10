$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRI shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

