$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Thomson Reuters reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.
Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.
Thomson Reuters stock opened at $112.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.83. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $78.04 and a 52 week high of $123.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.
Thomson Reuters Company Profile
Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.
