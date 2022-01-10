-$0.50 EPS Expected for Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.40). Assembly Biosciences posted earnings of ($1.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assembly Biosciences.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.25 million for the quarter.

ASMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.12. 477,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,168. Assembly Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.09.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 156,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 27,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 21,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

