$0.59 EPS Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Neurocrine Biosciences reported earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $4.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.81.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $75.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $120.27.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

