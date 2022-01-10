$0.62 EPS Expected for Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. Bluegreen Vacations reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share.

BVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $32.74. The stock had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,600. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bluegreen Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $686.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.85.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, CEO Alan B. Levan purchased 6,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $197,011.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John E. Abdo bought 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.66 per share, for a total transaction of $105,975.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,982 shares of company stock worth $3,342,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,477,000 after purchasing an additional 114,442 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 685,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,533 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

