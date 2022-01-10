-$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.56). Travere Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.45% and a negative net margin of 113.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

TVTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,632 shares of company stock worth $1,343,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NASDAQ TVTX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

