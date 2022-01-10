-$0.91 EPS Expected for KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) will announce earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($2.69). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01).

KALV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $108,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period.

KALV traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 170,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,999. The company has a market capitalization of $316.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

