$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $490,000.00 and the highest is $1.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 million to $2.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.79 million, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $12.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

Shares of Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.26. 412,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market cap of $158.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 43.4% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 326,207 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,443,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,242 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 730.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 57.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.