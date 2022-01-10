$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MO stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.
