$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08. Altria Group posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after buying an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average is $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $91.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

