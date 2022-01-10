$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.25. Hologic reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.36.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.31 on Monday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hologic by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 187.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

