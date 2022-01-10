$1.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) will report $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Autodesk reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.31.

ADSK stock traded down $6.46 on Wednesday, reaching $255.86. The company had a trading volume of 62,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,820. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.73 and its 200 day moving average is $297.04. The company has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

