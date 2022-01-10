$1.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.51 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.85.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $1,018,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,465 shares of company stock worth $12,538,523. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.09. 2,181,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,052. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

