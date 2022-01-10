$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.79 billion. Oshkosh posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.50.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $119.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $88.31 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Oshkosh by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oshkosh (OSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.