$11.55 Million in Sales Expected for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to report sales of $11.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. Exagen posted sales of $12.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $47.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XGN shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $10.30. 242,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 14.62. Exagen has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $166.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 25,341 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Exagen by 9,833.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exagen by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

