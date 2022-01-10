$111.62 Million in Sales Expected for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will announce sales of $111.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.00 million and the highest is $116.39 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $428.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $184,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $859,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,881,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,729,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.49. 11,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,520. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $25.06.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

