$12.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will report sales of $12.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanofi’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.33 billion and the lowest is $11.73 billion. Sanofi posted sales of $11.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanofi will report full year sales of $44.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.04 billion to $45.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $48.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.56 billion to $50.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sanofi.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNY. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

SNY stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. 1,882,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,620. The company has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.17 and a 12-month high of $54.26.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,455,000 after acquiring an additional 203,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

