126,000 Shares in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 126,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $0.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.93. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.16% and a negative net margin of 2,072.43%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 5,734,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGRX. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agile Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Agile Therapeutics Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

