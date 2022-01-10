1,429 Shares in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,940,000.

TLT opened at $142.26 on Monday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.18 and a 200 day moving average of $147.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

