14,582 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.42.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $6.02 on Monday, reaching $160.64. 32,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,457. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total transaction of $1,142,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

