16,048 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,633,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,040 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,589,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 105,529 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,616,000 after buying an additional 19,528 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 296,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $122,558,000 after buying an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

COO stock opened at $408.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.16. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $354.07 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

