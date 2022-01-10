1,681 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Seven Post Investment Office LP

Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $167.04. The company had a trading volume of 64,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,960. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

