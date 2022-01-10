17,182 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NCR by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in NCR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in NCR by 91.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in NCR during the second quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in NCR in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Stephens began coverage on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $41.53 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

