$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report sales of $18.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.62 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of -$10.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 281.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 million to $34.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.16 million, with estimates ranging from $11.40 million to $31.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.18% of Sol-Gel Technologies worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 28.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sol-Gel Technologies has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.69.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

