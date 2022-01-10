2,000 Shares in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,290,000 after acquiring an additional 290,632 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.79. 194,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,895,287. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.