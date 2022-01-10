200,000 Shares in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XTN. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $543,000.

Shares of XTN stock opened at $92.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $69.32 and a 12-month high of $100.95.

