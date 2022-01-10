225,000 Shares in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 8.4% during the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the third quarter worth $3,756,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 38.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $143.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.91. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.