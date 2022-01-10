2,252 Shares in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in ORIX by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,309,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 21.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 1.0% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 200,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 142,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ORIX by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $106.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $106.95.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.38. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIX Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

