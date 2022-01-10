24,408 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 198,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,223,000 after purchasing an additional 27,932 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 51,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.50. The stock had a trading volume of 44,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,560. The company has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.10.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 158,965 shares worth $16,323,313. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Read More: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.