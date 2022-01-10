$267.04 Million in Sales Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will post $267.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $263.81 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $224.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.00.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total value of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $14,288,528. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded up $12.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $427.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bio-Techne has a 1-year low of $311.03 and a 1-year high of $543.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

