$3.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will report $3.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. Aptiv reported sales of $4.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.22 billion to $15.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.30 billion to $18.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Aptiv by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,503,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,652,578,000 after buying an additional 33,671 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,390,561,000 after buying an additional 1,408,073 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 2.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,037,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $949,877,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $127.21 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

