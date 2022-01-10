307,349 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Purchased by Mendon Capital Advisors Corp

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 307,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,955,000. New York Community Bancorp comprises about 1.3% of Mendon Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 704,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 57,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 71.0% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 188,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,403. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.15 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.