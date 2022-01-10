319,585 Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,759,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Helmerich & Payne as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,854,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,345,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $27.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.83. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $28.34.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.79%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,116 shares of company stock worth $652,859. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

